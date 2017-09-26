'Fire Emblem Warriors' unveils plans for three DLCs, adds new characters

"Fire Emblem Warriors" will be released this October. Nintendo

Ahead of the release of the game "Fire Emblem Warriors," Japanese game developer Koei Tecmo has announced its plans to release downloadable content (DLC) for the title.

The news was announced by the company during this year's Tokyo Game Show. There are three planned expansions at the moment, with the earliest one to be released at the end of the year. This first add-on will be based on the franchise' most recent outing, and is titled "Fire Emblem Fates."

The next two DLCs are planned to be released during the first quarter of 2018. The add-on "Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon" will be released in February followed by "Fire Emblem Awakening," which will be released in March.

Each of the three DLCs can be purchased separately for $9 each. However, Nintendo will be offering a season pass that bundles the trio of expansions for a discounted rate of $20. Players who will purchase the season pass will also get a new costume for Lucina for free.

Aside from the DLCs, Nintendo also announced during the Tokyo Game Show three new characters who will be playable in "Fire Emblem Warriors." Fan-favorite Lyn from the "Fire Emblem" game for Game Boy Advance joins the roster as well as Caeda and Tiki from "Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon."

Lyn is popular because she is the main character of the first "Fire Emblem" title to be released outside of Japan. She is also the first character to be added to "Fire Emblem Warriors" that did not come from "Awakening, Fates, or Shadow Dragon." Koei Tecmo has initially said that these are the three titles that would be represented in "Warriors."

"Fire Emblem Warriors" is set to be released on Sept. 28 in Japan and on Oct. 20 in North America, Europe, and Australia for Nintendo Switch and 3DS.