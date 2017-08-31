'Fire Emblem Warriors' special edition latest news: Release date for Nintendo Switch revealed

"Fire Emblem Warriors" comes out on Oct. 20. YouTube/Nintendo

After what seemed like a year of promoting "Fire Emblem Warriors" before its release, there is finally an official release date for the game. Nintendo has announced that the upcoming game will be launched in October.

As revealed by the official Nintendo site, Nintendo first revealed the official release date for the special edition of "Fire Emblem Warriors" in the GameStop Expo in Las Vegas. Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Doug Bowser said that the special edition of "Fire Emblem Warriors" makes a great option for dedicated fans who want to enjoy all aspects of their favorite series, with great gameplay and artwork.

The "Fire Emblem Warriors" special edition will come with the Nintendo Switch version of the game, with three CDs that feature the music in the game. There will also be character cards made of 5-by-7 inch premium card stock, with a slip case to house the cards in. There will also be a dual-sided poster which shows the games that the characters first appeared in. One side of the poster will be in English, and the other side in Japanese.

Seeing as this is the special edition of the game, it has a price tag of $79.99. The special edition will also be released along with the regular game. "Fire Emblem Warriors" is the newest game in the Musou series by Omega Force, and the second game that was created in collaboration with Nintendo.

Previously, during the E3 event, Nintendo also revealed that there will be some new compatible characters namely Amiibo of Chrom and Tiki from "Fire Emblem Awakening." There will also be other characters from the previous "Fire Emblem" games. These include "Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon" and "Fire Emblem Fates." Aside from new Amiibo, there will also be new twin protagonists in the game, named Shion and Lian, making them the newest characters to join the series.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" will arrive to the Nintendo Switch, the New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, and the New Nintendo 2DS XL on Oct. 20.