'Fire Emblem Warriors' review: New hack and slash game gets touch of strategy

Screenshot of the game trailer for "Fire Emblem Warriors" which comes out on Oct. 20. YouTube/Nintendo

The new "Fire Emblem Warriors" is not only a hack and slash game but also incorporates attack strategy that fans of "Dynasty Warriors" and "Fire Emblem" will appreciate.

In "Dynasty Warriors," players get the thrill of hundreds of enemies rushing toward them while they get ready to obliterate the oncoming horde in great numbers by using sweeping combos and attacks. With "Fire Emblem Warriors," the "Warriors"-style format is added with a touch of strategy from the "Fire Emblem" brand of combat.

In the new game, players are able to switch between different party members to control and manipulate. With each member having their own unique abilities and fight skills, gamers can now choose which member will be best suited for an attack. This would not be a button-mashing contest of who would get the most kills, but one of skill and strategy.

For example, game enthusiasts can switch from Takumi wielding a bow and arrow, to Xander on horseback, and then to Hinoka on a Pegasus as he flies and comes crashing down on his enemies.

Aside from switching between members, players can also assign orders by going to the menu and sending a message to any of them to attack a specific enemy or base.

In related news, Sakura was recently revealed as a playable character in "Fire Emblem Warriors." She was a major member in "Fire Emblem Fates" on the Revelation and Birthright paths. She is the youngest of the Hoshidan royal siblings. With her Shining bow and its power to heal, she will prove to be a great addition to the "Fire Emblem" party.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" will be available in Japan for all Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS users on Sept. 28. For the rest of the world, the release date is slated for Oct. 20.