'Fire Emblem Warriors' release date news: Developers announce DLC plans for hack-and-slash title

Screenshot of the game trailer for "Fire Emblem Warriors" which comes out on Oct. 20. YouTube/Nintendo

It has yet to hit store shelves but developers Omega Force, Team Ninja, and Intelligent Systems are already working on a downloadable content (DLC) pack for "Fire Emblem Warriors."

On the game's official website, Omega Force, Team Ninja, and Intelligent Systems announced and detailed their first three DLC plans for "Fire Emblem Warriors." The first DLC is set to come out by the end of the year and is based from 2015's "Fire Emblem Fates."

The second DLC pack, on the other hand, will be further expanded based on the 1990's "Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light." It is set to arrive in winter of 2018.

Lastly, the third DLC pack is based on 2012's "Fire Emblem Awakening" and will release in spring 2018. Each pack will be available for 1,400 yen (approximately $12.50) and will bring new playable characters, weapons, and locations.

As if that were not exciting enough, the three packs can also be pre-ordered as a season pass; and as an additional bonus, Lucina (voiced by Yu Kobayashi in Japanese and Alexis Tipton in English) will receive a Bride costume.

In "Fire Emblem Warriors," the player can take control of a fan-favorite character – Rowan (Yuma Uchida), Darius (Takuya Sato), Lianna (Maaya Uchida) and Yelena (Yuka Nagayoshi) – and go into some intense battles. It also features three game modes – the story mode, history mode, and coliseum mode.

First, the story mode is an original narrative wherein the prince and princess of Aytolis travel across worlds to spare their kingdom. As the player completes each battle, the story will then progress.

The history mode, on the other hand, reviews battles from the history of the series. The third and last one is a challenge mode where the player goes head-to-head against a series of Fire Emblem characters.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" will be released in Japan on Sept. 28 and in Europe, Australia, and North America on Oct. 20.