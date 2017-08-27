'Fire Emblem Warriors' Nintendo Switch gameplay news: Latest Gamescom trailer reveals more characters joining the roster

Promotional image for the previous "Fire Emblem" game titles Facebook/FireEmblem

Nintendo's upcoming game title "Fire Emblem Warriors" made an appearance at this year's Gamescom. Participants of the event had the opportunity to watch the latest trailer of the hack n' slash video game, which featured familiar faces from the previous "Fire Emblem" installments, as well as the game's main storyline.

As reported by Polygon, the new "Fire Emblem Warriors" trailer gives fans a glimpse of the roster of playable characters. Some of the notable main heroes in the trailer are Leo, Marth, Takumi, Robin, Camilla and Chrom. These characters originated from "Fire Emblem Fates," and although some of these characters have bad blood among them in their previous appearance, they will all need to stand together against their common enemy. The trailer also reveals the dark days ahead of the characters, and the only way for them to succeed is if they set their feuds aside and become united.

The latest trailer of "Fire Emblem Warriors" shows the world of the "Dynasty Warrior" series, where the game is based on. The teaser video reveals that the main conflict in the story is rooted from an old rivalry between two royal families, and the "Fire Emblem" heroes will find themselves involved in the brewing great war. Also, the heroes will have their final face-off with the villain Chaos Dragon.

"Dynasty Warrior" is known to feature several platoons of fighters engaging in a huge battle. Expect that "Fire Emblem Warriors" will be thrilling with its big action-packed sequences. The game will include different types of attacks to choose from, including melee, ranged, and magical attacks, Siliconera reported.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" will be released on Nintendo Switch on Sept. 28 in Japan. The game will launch in Europe at a later date, Oct. 20. It will also be launched on the New Nintendo 3DS handheld device. As for the North American release, an exact launch date has not yet been confirmed, although "Fire Emblem Warriors" is expected to be out in the United States by the end of 2017.