'Fire Emblem: Heroes' April update, news: April update to improve gameplay
Nintendo's tactical role-playing mobile game "Fire Emblem Heroes" will be receiving an update this coming April. It is expected to improve the gameplay, allowing players to enjoy the game at longer lengths of time.
On the official Japanese Twitter account of "Fire Emblem Heroes," the developers reportedly shared that the April update will increase the game's stamina cap from 50 to 99. If Polygon's translation of the tweet is accurate, then the news will be advantageous to gamers. With a larger energy bar, it means that gamers are bound to have shorter respawning time. The increase will enable players to carry out more quests and complete missions.
For the uninitiated, in-game combats cost stamina points. And as gamers progress, events will cost even more points. Once the bar is drained, players will have to wait a number of hours for the bar to refill. For those who do not wait, gamers have to purchase in-game items to replenish the stamina.
This April, Nintendo will also be increasing a few heroes' experience points, which will consequently bring in more earnings. Other heroes will have new abilities, one of which is the ability to choose heroes' positions in battle.
Moreover, according to reports, the permadeath, a prominent feature in the original "Fire Emblem" series, might appear in the April update as well. With permadeath, heroes that will perish in certain maps in the game will be unable to respawn.
With Nintendo's success in the console gaming scene, the game studio intends to venture into a new platform — mobile gaming. The free-to-play "Fire Emblem Heroes" followed its mobile take on the classic "Super Mario series," "Super Mario Run." The studio plans to launch more titles in the future, one of which is "Animal Crossing."
"Fire Emblem Heroes" launched in February of 2017 on Android and iOS devices.
More updates should arrive soon.
