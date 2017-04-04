'Final Fantasy XV' update: Future DLC may explore Ardyn's story

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The open world action role-playing game "Final Fantasy XV" may have a downloadable content (DLC) that will focus on its antagonist in the future.

In an interview with Italian website Game Legends, game director Hajime Tabata talked about "Final Fantasy XV" and some of their plans for the game in the future.

When asked if there are any plans to explore the past of the antagonist Ardyn in the game, he said, "We do have plans for something like that. Please look forward to it," in a translated version on Gematsu.

Aside from this, Tabata also revealed that they are looking into releasing new types of gameplay depending on the theme of the DLC in the future. As for updates regarding the multiplayer elements, the game director was unable to give information during the interview, but he assured fans that there will be beta testing before its launch.

The interview also talked about the challenges that Tabata's team encountered in transitioning from "Final Fantasy VIII" to "Final Fantasy XV." Tabata revealed that they had to consider changes in the layout, usable technology, and form of production, on top of putting in new content suitable for the new-generation gaming consoles, since the hardware generation has changed as well.

At the moment, Tabata has not yet announced any target date for the upcoming updates. Nonetheless, these are something that fans are definitely looking forward to.

Meanwhile, "Final Fantasy XV" has just received its most recent DLC called "Episode Gladiolus." When the game was launched a few months back, only the main protagonist Noctis was playable. However, with this newest expansion, players can now use the character Gladio to explore his own story, episode, and gameplay.

Interested players may purchase the DLC for $4.99 individually, but for those who purchased the season pass, "Episode Gladiolus" is already included.

"Final Fantasy XV" was released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on November 29.