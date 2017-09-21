'Final Fantasy XV' to release multiplayer DLC this October

"Final Fantasy XV" will be releasing a multiplayer DLC this October. Final Fantasy XV/Square Enix

Almost one year has passed since Square Enix released the fantasy role-playing game (RPG) "Final Fantasy XV," but the title has managed to remain relevant this year with various releases like downloadable content (DLC) with side stories, crossovers to other game titles, and mobile versions of the game. The next release for the game this October will be a big one – a multiplayer mode, which will allow players to fight monsters alongside their friends.

The new expansion, which is called "Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades," will allow players to create their own custom characters using a character creator. They will be able to pick from a selection of hairstyles and various costumes.

Gamers can either do solo missions, or team up with up to three other friends to fight through the different multiplayer scenarios included in the DLC. The new multiplayer gameplay will surely offer a lot of new combinations between different custom characters.

To prevent the main story from getting spoiled, players should make sure to complete the main game's Chapter 13 before playing "Comrades," as it will take place after that point. Players will portray a member of the Kingsglaive, the royal police tasked to fight monsters across the kingdom.

Players will also be able to select a female custom character in the multiplayer mode. This will be a nice change of scenery, as female characters are lacking from the single player campaign of "Final Fantasy XV."

A future update is planned to mesh the multiplayer content with the main story, allowing the players' custom characters to run into Noctis' crew, Gladio, Prompto, and Ignis.

"Comrades" will be a paid expansion, but the price has not been announced yet. It can be purchased separately beginning Oct. 31, but it will already be included for players who purchased a Season Pass for the game.