'Final Fantasy XV' support to continue even after PC version release

The promotional poster for the video game by Square Enix, "Final Fantasy XV." Facebook/ffxv

It is now known that the last pieces of expansions for "Final Fantasy XV" will be made available to gamers even before next year. However, Windows PC owners have yet to experience the game, which is slated for a 2018 release. Yet, it seems that the wait will definitely be worthwhile, since the game's developers, Square Enix, has long term plans for PC users.

In a report by PC Games N, Square Enix will be providing post-release support for the PC version of the game in 2018. The announcement was made by "Final Fantasy XV" director, Hajime Tabata in the Tokyo Game Show, which occurred in the weekend of Sept. 21. The announcement had been made after Tabata confirmed the remaining expansions of the game, the multiplayer centric "Comrades," and the single player add-on "Episode Ignis."

According to Eteknix, Square Enix had promised its fans that the PC version will be a "fully comprehensive version" of the game, which means that it will include all of the downloadable content (DLC) that is already slated for release before 2017 ends. However, the big question is, would these additional content be free for PC owners? Additionally, if Square Enix were to dish out more content for the game, will they be free as well?

Tweak Town reported that one of the reasons why Tabata made these reassurances in the first place was due to the flak that Square Enix received in the past for the missing pieces of the story upon the release of "Final Fantasy XV." The team has been working hard to meet players' expectations by providing multiple updates and gameplay improvements as well as expansions that are meant to fill in the gaps of the game's narrative.

This is evident with "Comrades," which allows players to team up online. As they play through this DLC, players are promised to be filled in with the necessary information that was lacking from the base version of the game.

"Final Fantasy XV" is now out on the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, and will be released to the PC some time in 2018.