'Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition' coming to Nintendo Switch?

"Final Fantasy XV" will be coming to PC next year. YouTube/Final Fantasy XV

"Final Fantasy XV" director Hajime Tabata clarified his initial hints that the pocket edition of the game may be coming to Nintendo Switch.

Tabata explained to DualShockers that nothing has been decided yet and that the team is still testing what can be done on the Nintendo Switch since the Luminous engine powering the game on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 might not fare as well. He added that the team can't "bring out the most of the engine" on the Switch.

The game director clarified that the problem isn't with the Switch — they simply had not optimized the game engine for the Switch and its specs. All they did was load the game onto the console to see what would happen, he explained.

Tabata also said that they tried loading the game via Unity and Unreal Engine 4 and that both performed well on the console.

The "Final Fantasy" director originally hinted at a possible Switch release during a Gamescom 2017 live stream.

Meanwhile, footage of the pocket edition of "Final Fantasy XV" has been released to mostly positive responses.

The game has been called "cute" and "adorable," which may not be what the developers at Square Enix were hoping for, but it still worked in their favor all the same.

The pocket edition is essentially the same as the "Final Fantasy XV" game for consoles, but it has been scaled down and adapted to more simpler touch controls. The game comes in 10 episodes, with the first being the only one available for free.

The pocket edition was announced in August to a lot of skepticism, but the 20-minute footage seemed to convince fans that the game is worth trying. There is no news yet on when the game will be released.

"Final Fantasy XV" was launched in November 2016 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PC version comes out in 2018.