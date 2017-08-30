'Final Fantasy XV' news, update: Pocket Edition likely to arrive in Nintendo Switch

A promotional poster for the video game 'Final Fantasy XV' Facebook/SquareEnix

"Final Fantasy XV," the latest installment to Square Enix popular action role-playing game series, has picked up momentum over the past few months. One year after the video game's launch, "Final Fantasy XV" continues to attract players.

However, Nintendo Switch owners have yet to experience the game in the hybrid console's unique platform. There are many things to work on to bring the game to Nintendo's latest console, and fortunately, there is hope that Switch users will get to play "Final Fantasy XV" in some way via Pocket Edition.

As reported by GameSpot, there is still no clear signs that "Final Fantasy XV" will come to Nintendo Switch anytime soon, aside from Square Enix's recent announcement that the Pocket Edition of "FFXV" may be supported by the console. Game director Hajime Tabata revealed in an interview with IGN that the chances are "not zero" for the "Final Fantasy XV" Pocket Edition to hit the Nintendo Switch. However, the game studio would still need to study this possibility.

"Obviously we'd have to think about what the meaning and what the significance of bringing this to Switch would be," Tabata said. "You know, whether people would want to play it and whether it would be the right thing to do for our team."

Furthermore, Tabata said that "Final Fantasy XV" Pocket Edition still lacks the controller support for it to work in Nintendo Switch. Nevertheless, this is an interesting development for the Switch users as both the director and Square Enix have expressed their willingness to bring the game to Nintendo Switch. Tabata did not reveal more details about the "FFXV" version in Nintendo Switch, although the fans are already hoping that Square Enix will indeed drop the Pocket Edition soon.

"Final Fantasy XV" was released in September 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC platform.