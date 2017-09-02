'Final Fantasy XV' news, update: Latest video shows PC version running at 4K, 60fps

"Final Fantasy XV" will be coming to PC next year. YouTube/Final Fantasy XV

PC users have yet to experience the latest installment in the "Final Fantasy" series, although Square Enix continues to provide teasers. Recently, the Japanese developer and NVIDIA dropped a trailer for "Final Fantasy XV" PC version, showing the game being played in fully optimized graphics.

The video features a smooth gameplay with graphics settings locked in at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second (fps) frame rate, VG 247 reported. "Final Fantasy XV" can be enjoyed at a lower resolution and frame speed in home consoles, but the trailer proves that the game is even more stunning when running in optimal settings.

The first part of the "Final Fantasy XV" PC trailer shows the male lead characters fighting off a bunch of Voretooth creatures. Afterwards, the group faces a large and powerful Garulessa, a mammoth-like monster with yellow wool and two sets of horns, as reported by PCGamesN.

Players can take a few pointers on how to take down these kinds of ferocious beasts in "Final Fantasy XV," although the main focus of the trailer is to show how impressive the gameplay looks like on the PC platform. The fight sequences are clear, including the special particle effects during battle.

Moreover, the open world setting of the game can be enjoyed fully with higher graphics.

NVIDIA posted some details regarding the enhancement of "Final Fantasy XV's" rendering. According to the chip maker, the PC version of the game made use of NVIDIA Flow, NVIDIA HairWorks, NVIDIA Hybrid Frustum Traced Shadows, NVIDIA Turf Effects and NVIDIA Voxel Ambient Occlusion. All of these technologies work together to give the best high-fidelity appearance of "Final Fantasy XV" on-screen.

The PC release of "Final Fantasy XV" is set for early 2018. More details regarding the said version will be revealed in the coming months. For now, it has been confirmed that the PC version will support Steam Workshop.

Square Enix is also gearing up for the Pocket Edition of "Final Fantasy XV," which is expected to launch later this year.

"Final Fantasy XV" is currently available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.