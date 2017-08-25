'Final Fantasy XV' news: Pocket Edition announced for mobile devices

A promotional poster for the video game "Final Fantasy XV." Facebook/SquareEnix

Square Enix has announced a mobile version of "Final Fantasy XV." Called "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition," it will not only boost the video game company's sales but also allow more people to experience the widely popular Japanese role-playing game anywhere, anytime.

In order to make the upcoming game compatible for mobile devices, Square Enix had to reduce the specifications of "Final Fantasy XV" significantly.

Players of the mobile game will still get to experience journeying through the fictional world of Eos, where "Final Fantasy XV" takes place. The art style's resolution has been adapted for mobile devices to an adorable cartoonish style as opposed to the original version's full high-definition display.

A gameplay video shows a highly simplified version as well, appearing to be a hack and slash type of combat system that is still open world. The story is still packed with cutscenes and dialogue.

Android Community described the storyline as having similar qualities to the format utilized by Telltale Games, developers with exceptional ability to execute intricate and immersive narratives.

As with some skeptical fans, Engadget had its doubts regarding the announcement of "Final Fantasy XV" for mobile devices. To a die-hard fan of the long-standing video game series, it seems almost laughable to squeeze in such a content-filled product into a tiny device.

However, the publication expressed that the game is actually quite fun upon trying a beta version on one of the creator's mobile device.

Despite being a significantly simplified version, "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" has found a way to port the game without compromising the story of the full version. Usually, "Final Fantasy" games are known to be quite lengthy, but the mobile game version will fit the story into just 10 chapters.

"Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" is estimated to be released this fall.