'Final Fantasy XV' news: Game director Hajime Tabata hints at plans to explore Ardyn Izunia's backstory for future DLC
Square Enix might soon release a "Final Fantasy XV" add-on centered on Ardyn Izunia, one of the game's most important characters.
Aside from being the game's main antagonist, Ardyn is known for his mysterious personality in "Final Fantasy XV." However, game director Hajime Tabata seems determined to pull back the veil and reveal more about the said character. Tabata recently caught up with Italian website Game Legends (via Gematsu), and he confirmed that the studio is planning to explore the Chancellor's backstory.
"Yes, we do plan on doing something like that, so you can absolutely look forward to seeing that," he said.
Unfortunately, Tabata did not offer any further details about the potential downloadable content (DLC) episode and when it might be launched. Square Enix has just released its first add-on story expansion last month, which focuses on one of the four lead characters, Gladio. The expansion is titled "Episode Gladiolus," which includes the iconic "Final Fantasy" villain Gilgamesh.
Ardyn serves as the final boss during the game's main quest called "The Cure for Insomnia." He has powers similar to those of Noctis but compared to the latter's blue glow, Ardyn wields a red one. So far, he is the first and only antagonist/final boss in the entire franchise who does not transform before the big battle.
During the interview, Tabata also opened up about the game's multiplayer elements and gameplay for future DLCs. While he admitted that he cannot disclose information on the multiplayer aspect, he assured players that the developer will conduct "beta test before offering official service." In addition, the director confirmed that "new types of gameplay based on the theme of each downloadable content" will be introduced in the foreseeable future.
Aside from the co-op multiplayer expansion, DLC story packs starring Ignis and Prompto are also expected to arrive this year.
Developed and published by Square Enix, "Final Fantasy XV" is exclusively available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
