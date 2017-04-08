'Final Fantasy XV' news: DLC featuring Ardyn's past already underway; 'Episode Gladiolus' follows the character's short journey away from group

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Final Fantasy XV" director is planning to create a DLC featuring Ardyn Izunia's past. Meanwhile, "Episode Gladiolus" follows the bodyguard of Prince Noctis on an adventure of his own.

Square Enix's 15th installment for "Final Fantasy" is another open world action role-playing video game that is set in the fictional world of Eos, where all countries are under the reign of the empire of Niflheim. Players will control the protagonist, Prince Noctis, on his mission to acquire the magical Crystal of his homeland and avert an apocalypse from happening.

However, "Final Fantasy XV" director Hajime Tabata revealed that he is planning to create a DLC that will feature the back story of one of the antagonist's allies, which is Ardyn Izunia.

In an interview with Game Legends, the director shared in regards to exploring Ardyn's backstory, "We do have plans for something like that. Please look forward to it," Gematsu confirmed.

Tabata also revealed that multiplayer elements might soon be added to the game and that they are developing "new types of gameplay based on the theme of each downloadable content."

In the meantime, other DLC's are already available for "Final Fantasy XV," and one of them is the short journey of Gladiolus.

In the game, Prince Noctis has three aides — Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto. However, Gladiolus embarks on a journey of his own away from the Prince to develop his strength and abilities to become worthy of being Noctis' shield, The Verge confirmed.

In "Episode Gladiolus," players control Gladiolus as the main character who is accompanied by a warrior named Cor. Gladiolus undergoes the trial of Gilgamesh, where the prince's bodyguard combats with monsters in a small dungeon. In between battles, Gladio will be eating several cups of instant ramen to satisfy his hunger.

"Final Fantasy XV" is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.