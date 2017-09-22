'Final Fantasy XV' multiplayer DLC: 'Comrades' slated for October release

"Final Fantasy XV" will be releasing a multiplayer DLC this October. Final Fantasy XV/Square Enix

Finally, "Final Fantasy XV" fans have been given the news they have been waiting for. The game's multiplayer expansion will finally launch this October, taking things to a whole new level.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, developer and publisher Square Enix announced that the multiplayer expansion for "Final Fantasy XV," dubbed "Comrades," will arrive on Oct. 31 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The announcement came along with a two-minute trailer. In it, players embark on a quest to learn more about Noctis Lucis Caelum's (voiced by Ray Chase) sudden disappearance after the events depicted in "Chapter 13 – Redemption."

To help them carry out their missions, players can equip their characters with special royal sigils – The Rogue's Sigil, The Pious's Sigil, The Tall's Sigil, and The Oracle's Sigil – that give exceptional powers from the Lucian bloodline.

First, the Rogue's Sigil enables the carrier to perform a mid-air step after attacking, while the Pious one allows them to cast two hostile spells in a row by expending more MP.

As for the Tall's Sigil, it enormously expands the bearer's attack power but prevents them from casting curative spells. The Oracle's Sigil, on the other hand, enables the carrier's curative spells to recuperate more HP across a wider range.

Players also have access to offensive and curative magic and can create magical barriers to shield themselves and allies from assaults. Aside from multiplayer quests, they can also take on various single-player mission to further improve its characters' abilities.

"What we're trying to do with that is to depict that missing 10 years of history right at the end of the story," Director Hajime Tabata said, referring to a late chapter in the main game. "If we had tried to do that as a traditional, full-scale sequel, that would have been very difficult, but it works really well in [keeping] that continued relationship with fans."