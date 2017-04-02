'Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus' DLC guide, tips, tricks: How to get Gladio's Rugged Attire skin

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

More and more players are getting fond of the "Episode Gladiolus" expansion of the hit RPG "Final Fantasy XV." Gamers around the world are also searching for ways to make the gameplay easier, and here are some helpful things to get by.

"Final Fantasy XV's" latest expansion pack, "Episode Gladiolus," is different from previous DLCs as it allows players to take control of Gladio instead of the usual main character, Noctis. This would prompt the players to spend more time getting used to the character, but there are some things that players can do to approach this more easily.

In an article by iDigital Times, it is noted that players will not experience severe difficulty in The Tempering Grounds. Their health will not regenerate after being damaged, so when Gladio's health is emptied, players will have no choice but to use Phoenix Down. The great thing about it, though, is that there is no Danger status if players control Gladio, so there will be no need for Potions or for any other restorative items.

As for players who opt to play on the Normal difficulty level, it is normal to observe that their inventory will be low on healing items, especially when they face Gilgamesh.

If there is a pillar available, it is helpful to use it. It may make Gladio slower, but his attacks will become more fatal.

Advertisement

Also, when players are able to take down Gilgamesh, the Score Attack Mode will open up. Lucky players who are able to achieve a score equal to or more than 500K will be able to unlock Gladio's Rugged Attire skin.

In other news, "Final Fantasy XV" will soon have a mobile version. Titled "Final Fantasy XV: Empire," Square Enix partnered with Machine Zone to make it happen. The company revealed to Dual Shockers that the title is already in the works.

"Final Fantasy XV: Empire" has no release date yet, but it already appeared in the iTunes store in New Zealand, according to a Touch Arcade forum post.