'Final Fantasy XV' developer will not censor nude mods for game's PC edition

Last week, it was announced that the latest title in the popular "Final Fantasy" series, "Final Fantasy XV" will be getting a PC version to be released in early 2018. Like any other PC game, it would most likely be subject of many modifications, including nude mods. However, developer Square Enix said they will not censor these and leave them to the players' moral judgment.

The game's director, Hajime Tabata, is keen on providing the gaming community as much freedom as possible when it comes to mods. Tabata recognized that modding is a part of today's modern gaming culture.

"What's stronger in my mind is the fact that I don't want to limit people too much - this is part of the culture of gaming these days," said Tabata to PCGamesN. "These people - it's a thing they've bought, it's their game now."

Modding is a popular part of PC gaming wherein the community implements changes in certain aspects of the game. This allows gamers to apply their own bug fixes and enhancements that they deem necessary to improve the game.

The flexibility of the PC platform also allows users to modify the appearances of elements in the game, including characters.

Tabata shared that nude mods were something that many people were worried about during their discussions about the project. Ultimately, the team decided that they were going to leave it to the players to decide which modifications they want to install.

"I don't think it's a good thing, but we're going to leave it to the moral sense of all the players out there," Tabata added. "I basically want, as a principle, to give as much freedom and as little limitations on it as possible."

There has been no announcement yet about the exact release date for the PC version of "Final Fantasy XV." But when it launches, it will include enhanced visuals, thanks to NVidia Hairworks and native 4K resolution support.