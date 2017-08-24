Entertainment
In today's world, people need to understand religion. So why is Religious Studies GCSE in decline?
Evangelicals reveal 'unprecedented' levels of access in Trump White House
International Strange Music Day: 5 quirky Christian tunes you need to hear
Mythbusting integration: Muslims who attend mosques feel more British not less, study finds
Religious robots: Now you can hire a Buddhist bot for funerals
Leading UK musicians join outcry over HTB-linked church's concert ban
Christian ministry sues after being listed as 'hate' group alongside KKK and neo-Nazis
The Bible and the printed word of God: How Johannes Gutenberg changed the world forever
Trump ally Mark Burns denies breaching visa terms in India campaign
How the Catholic Church in the US is confronting America's 'original sin'

'Final Fantasy XV' coming to mobile devices this fall with new 'Pocket Edition'

Leovic Arceta

"Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition" will be coming to mobile devices this fall.YouTube/Final Fantasy XV

"Final Fantasy" fans will soon be able to embark on wonderful and exciting adventures anytime, anywhere. Game developer Square Enix is bringing "Final Fantasy XV" to mobile devices.

Titled "Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition," the new version will be available for Android, Windows 10 devices, and iOS. The game will be released this fall and it will follow the adventures of Noctis and his friends in the world of Eos.

While the pocket edition will tell the same beloved story of the "Final Fantasy XV" that was released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last year, hardcore fans and newcomers alike will find something very enticing with this mobile game.

The game is adopting an adorable art style graphics perfect for the smaller screens of mobile devices. This will be a fresh look for the saga's heroes, as the main titles of the "Final Fantasy" franchise have been known to push gaming platform graphics to its limits.

Additionally, the game will employ casual touch controls specifically designed for today's smartphones, as well as a top-down perspective, compared to the original game. The story will be told through 10 chapters, the first of which will be downloadable for free.

The company announced the news and released a trailer showing glimpses of the upcoming version's gameplay. From the short video, it appears that the core mechanics of the original games will still be present in the mobile version.

Aside from the pocket edition, Square Enix also recently announced a Windows version of "Final Fantasy XV," which will arrive early next year.

It seems that Square Enix is intent on expanding its influence beyond the confines of gaming consoles and is targeting new markets for its highly acclaimed title. Time will tell if the streamlining of major "Final Fantasy" releases to mobile devices will be a new trend for the popular gaming franchise.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY