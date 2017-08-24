'Final Fantasy XV' coming to mobile devices this fall with new 'Pocket Edition'

"Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition" will be coming to mobile devices this fall. YouTube/Final Fantasy XV

"Final Fantasy" fans will soon be able to embark on wonderful and exciting adventures anytime, anywhere. Game developer Square Enix is bringing "Final Fantasy XV" to mobile devices.

Titled "Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition," the new version will be available for Android, Windows 10 devices, and iOS. The game will be released this fall and it will follow the adventures of Noctis and his friends in the world of Eos.

While the pocket edition will tell the same beloved story of the "Final Fantasy XV" that was released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last year, hardcore fans and newcomers alike will find something very enticing with this mobile game.

The game is adopting an adorable art style graphics perfect for the smaller screens of mobile devices. This will be a fresh look for the saga's heroes, as the main titles of the "Final Fantasy" franchise have been known to push gaming platform graphics to its limits.

Additionally, the game will employ casual touch controls specifically designed for today's smartphones, as well as a top-down perspective, compared to the original game. The story will be told through 10 chapters, the first of which will be downloadable for free.

The company announced the news and released a trailer showing glimpses of the upcoming version's gameplay. From the short video, it appears that the core mechanics of the original games will still be present in the mobile version.

Aside from the pocket edition, Square Enix also recently announced a Windows version of "Final Fantasy XV," which will arrive early next year.

It seems that Square Enix is intent on expanding its influence beyond the confines of gaming consoles and is targeting new markets for its highly acclaimed title. Time will tell if the streamlining of major "Final Fantasy" releases to mobile devices will be a new trend for the popular gaming franchise.