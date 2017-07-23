'Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood' Patch 4.05 update news: High difficulty raids and special instances

The newest patch for "Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood" is filled with some new content. Patch 4.05 contains some high difficulty raids as well as special instances among other things.

Fans of "Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood" always look forward to the day the game has a new patch to update. The newest update, in this case, patch 4.05 has some add-ons that make the game even better. According to FlickeringMyth, some of the noticeable updates is the inclusion of a high-difficulty raid.

The Omega: Deltascape is a new version of a dungeon raid with a high level of difficulty. This can only be accessed with the help of a Raid Finder, which poses a big challenge for seasoned players of the game. While the origins of the Omega remain a mystery, the Omega worked for the Allagan Empire to take down Bahamut until it stopped for a long period of time.

Another add-on that came with patch 4.05 is a new type of currency called the Allagan Tombstones of Creation. This particular currency can only be earned with the use of the Duty Roulette and can be used to buy some powerful gear. Apart from in-game gear, there are also new mounts and furnishings among others, as revealed by Videogamer.

The Lost Canals of Uzinir is a special instance that also came with the new update. This is similar to the Aquapolis, wherein players can take a look around ruins that are also filled with treasure and can also, possibly steal it too. Players can be able to access this instance by finding and opening some treasure coffers that can be found in the gazelleskin treasure maps.

While the updates are exciting for fans of the game, players also have to keep in mind that some of the new updates will not work unless they have and registered the expansion packs for "Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood."