'Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood' Patch 4.05 update news: High difficulty raids and special instances
The newest patch for "Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood" is filled with some new content. Patch 4.05 contains some high difficulty raids as well as special instances among other things.
Fans of "Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood" always look forward to the day the game has a new patch to update. The newest update, in this case, patch 4.05 has some add-ons that make the game even better. According to FlickeringMyth, some of the noticeable updates is the inclusion of a high-difficulty raid.
The Omega: Deltascape is a new version of a dungeon raid with a high level of difficulty. This can only be accessed with the help of a Raid Finder, which poses a big challenge for seasoned players of the game. While the origins of the Omega remain a mystery, the Omega worked for the Allagan Empire to take down Bahamut until it stopped for a long period of time.
Another add-on that came with patch 4.05 is a new type of currency called the Allagan Tombstones of Creation. This particular currency can only be earned with the use of the Duty Roulette and can be used to buy some powerful gear. Apart from in-game gear, there are also new mounts and furnishings among others, as revealed by Videogamer.
The Lost Canals of Uzinir is a special instance that also came with the new update. This is similar to the Aquapolis, wherein players can take a look around ruins that are also filled with treasure and can also, possibly steal it too. Players can be able to access this instance by finding and opening some treasure coffers that can be found in the gazelleskin treasure maps.
While the updates are exciting for fans of the game, players also have to keep in mind that some of the new updates will not work unless they have and registered the expansion packs for "Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood."
-
Actress to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's new live-action Aladdin is a committed Christian
Rising star Naomi Scott was once a worship leader at the church in England pastored by her parents and is now set to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's next live action movie.
-
Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
The extraordinary redemption story of Dunkirk is all due to humble, ordinary people who decided to play their part. These men – and boys – left behind because they were deemed the wrong age to fight, were absolutely average. All that set them apart was their willingness to see light defeat darkness.
- Lean in to your shadow side: ten new Christian phrases you need to know
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so
- Is the sidelining of religion a root cause of our mental health crisis?
- O.J. Simpson says he wishes he had 'been a better Christian' as he's granted parole
- What does 'home' mean to you? Are you like the Son of Man, with nowhere to lay your head?
- Gaming for God: New card game asks the Church 'what is mission?'
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Muslim teenager goes to Christian camp to get close to his girl crush but ends up falling in love with Jesus instead
- Notorious drug dealer finds Jesus and becomes a pastor after reading the Bible in prison
- 'Shocking verdict' as Egypt court sentences 28 to death over 2015 prosecutor killing
- Plea for Katie Hopkins to apologise after she was photographed with Swedish Holocaust denier
- Murdered Indian pastor received death threats, son reveals
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so