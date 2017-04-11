'Final Fantasy VII Remake' updates: Title takes second spot in most anticipated games

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans continue to anticipate the release of "Final Fantasy VII Remake," proven by the title's continuous high rank in the survey of most anticipated games voted by players.

On Famitsu's game chart of anticipated titles, "Final Fantasy VII Remake" takes the second spot in the Japanese magazine's consolidated votes from March 16 to March 22.

"Dragon Quest XI" for the PlayStation 4 gaming console continues to take the first spot, while its 3DS counterpart takes the third place. Other titles included in the top five are "Splatoon 2" for the Nintendo Switch console and "Fire Emblem Echoes" for the 3DS platform, occupying fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

On the other hand, other titles included in the roster are "Kingdom Hearts III" for PlayStation 4 and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," and "Super Mario Odyssey" for Nintendo Switch, to name a few.

To date, very few details are known about "Final Fantasy VII Remake" aside from the information shared by director Tetsuya Nomura with Famitsu regarding the screenshots that were shared at the Monaco Anime Game International Conference (MAGIC) 2017 in February.

Advertisement

In a translated report on Gematsu, Nomura revealed that the upcoming remake has more elements of realism, particularly the cover action in which players can either use it for attack or defense. He hinted that there will also be a special element in gunners, although he did not elaborate much on this.

Aside from these, players will also have the leeway to switch between Cloud and Barrett, depending on what is more convenient and effective for the situation in the game. In addition, "Final Fantasy VII Remake" will have maps and object destruction, as well as part-break destruction elements such as breaking the Guard Scorpio's legs.

Nomura asked fans in the same interview to "please wait a little longer."

"Final Fantasy VII Remake" comes with a three-part trilogy in a 90-hour experience. It is expected to be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 gaming console. The release date is still uncertain.