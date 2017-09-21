'Final Fantasy IX' now available on PS4 after surprise worldwide re-release

"Final Fantasy IX" for PS4 is now available to purchase. YouTube/SquareEnixNA

"Final Fantasy IX" was re-released for the PlayStation 4 console worldwide on Sept. 19. The remastered version of role-playing video game also comes with several improvements.

Square Enix announced during the Tokyo Game Show that "Final Fantasy IX" was now available for PS4 after years of being exclusively available on the PS1 console. The game was also re-released for iOS and Android in 2016.

The developer promised an updated, high-definition version of the game's characters, as well improved cinematics. They also implemented an auto-save feature that will help fans not lose data when they accidentally exit the game.

"Final Fantasy IX's" Master All Abilities booster allows players to automatically master all equip items. The game also comes with seven optional booster capabilities, which allows users to play in modes such as high speed or no encounter.

The "Final Fantasy IX" synopsis reads, "Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria. To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle. Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey. Meeting unforgettable characters like Vivi and Quina along the way, they learn about themselves, the secrets of the Crystal, and a malevolent force that threatens to destroy their world."

Unlike other "Final Fantasy" games that veer away from the plot towards crazy, albeit fun, action, "Final Fantasy IX" is a game that sticks to its plot until the very end, wrote Waypoint. The game is an exploration of how governments and their actions directly influence the lives of their constituents.

The game is available for download on the PlayStation Store for $20.99, but fans can grab the game for only $16.79 until Sept. 29.

Fans who purchase from the PS Store also get an original PS4 custom theme designed by Toshiyuki Itahana, as well as eight PlayStation Network avatars.