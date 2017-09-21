'Final Fantasy IX' now available for PS4

"Final Fantasy IX" is now available for purchase at the PlayStation Store. YouTube/SquareEnixNA

During Sony Interactive Entertainment's Tokyo Game Show 2017 PlayStation press conference, it was announced that "Final Fantasy IX" was finally released on PlayStation 4 (PS4). What's more, the game is already available.

"Final Fantasy IX" is the latest version of the best-selling gaming franchise, "Final Fantasy," and has been originally released on PlayStation in 2000. The game saw its re-release as a PS One Classic back in 2010 and has been ported to the iOS and Android last year as well. The PS4 version of the game has been a long time coming, but it had finally gone live on Sept. 19.

To celebrate the game's release to the PS4, players in North America can get a special discount for a limited time. Until Sept. 26, those who purchase "Final Fantasy IX" on the PlayStation Store can get it on sale for $16.79. After that, the game will return back to its original price of $20.99.

So what should players expect in the PS4 version? Some new features include: seven optional booster features, including high speed mode and no encounter mode; the Master All Abilities booster, which will allow players to automatically master equipped weapons and gear; as well as features to maximize character levels, magic stone counts and gil; high-definition movies and character models; PS4 trophy support; share functionality and remote play with the PlayStation Vita handheld entertainment system; and auto-save functionality.

Also, the PS4 version of the "Final Fantasy IX" will still retain the same story plot. The main synopsis of the story revolves around Zidane and his exploits in trying to save the world of Gaia, as the evil Kuja tries to take over the Mist Continent.

Aside from that, those who purchase the game from the PS4 can get eight PlayStation Network avatars, and a limited edition PS4 custom theme designed by Toshiyuki Itahana himself. A new trailer was also released during the Tokyo game event.