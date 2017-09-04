'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' release date news: Big reveal to be made during original title's 20th anniversary?

A screenshot of Squall from the upcoming Square Enix video game remake of "Final Fantasy 7." Square Enix

Fans of "Final Fantasy 7" are hoping to hear new information about the remake, but Square Enix might be reserving the juicy details for important occasions. Meanwhile, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" continues to be the most anticipated game title today.

As reported by Gaming Bolt, the "Final Fantasy 7" remake remains among the top 10 most wanted games on Famitsu for several weeks straight. The remake grabbed the top spot in the rankings this week. On the other hand, Square Enix's other big project, "Kingdom Hearts 3," also made the list as it landed on the fourth spot.

"Super Mario Odyssey" occupied the third position in Famitsu's chart, while the PlayStation 4 version of "Monster Hunter World" is in second place. Other game titles that made it onto the list are "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" and "Gran Turismo Sport."

A recent interview with Square Enix executive Shinji Hashimoto revealed why the fans are no longer receiving updates for "Final Fantasy 7 Remake." Until now, the release date of the game has not been confirmed and some fans are eager to know the new gameplay in the remake.

Hashimoto said that they are saving the big reveal of "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" details for special occasions and celebrations.

If this is actually the case, then expect that the next big announcement to happen at the upcoming 20th-anniversary event of the original "Final Fantasy 7" game. Another possible venue of the big reveal is the 30th-anniversary celebration of the "Final Fantasy" series, Express UK reported.

Square Enix first announced the "Final Fantasy 7" remake in 2015, while the first screenshots were revealed last year. For now, the public is advised to wait for the official announcements from the developer, as unconfirmed reports surfacing on the internet today may not be correct.