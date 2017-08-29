'Final Fantasy 15' Windows Edition to launch in 2018, NVIDIA and Square Enix reveal

NVIDIA announces Windows version of Final Fantasy XV Square Enix

A Windows edition of the game "Final Fantasy XV" is set to be launched in early 2018. Such was revealed by NVIDIA during a Gamescom 2017 press conference in Germany last week.

During NVIDIA's press conference, Square Enix director Hajime Tabata said the PC version of "Final Fantasy XV" will be the best so far in the series in terms of quality. With all the upcoming features, Tabata clearly has reasons for saying such.

The newest version of the popular game series features the "ultimate quality" port features 4K high-res textures, first-person camera mode, realistic grass simulation, advanced hair simulation, Dolby Atmos, Ansel screenshots, combustible fluid, advanced shadow algorithms, ambient occlusion, and more.

These are thanks to Square Enix's Luminous Studio graphics engine and NVIDIA GeForce, which includes NVIDIA Hairworks, ShadowWorks, Flow, Turf Effects, among others. These lend a more realistic appeal to the game, from the hair and fur to the fire, lighting, and shadows.

This game also includes NVIDIA Ansel, which lets one screen-capture images during the game. It includes multiple features, such as filters, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and panoramic, even 360-degree pictures. The game will also feature ShadowPlay Highlights. It will allow gamers to create a "highlights reel" of their game's finest moments.

Tabata also wants to add mod support to its PC version. He said, "I think one of the biggest things [PC] players can expect is mod support. We definitely want to do it...We'll have the full details around autumn time." When pressed if the mod support feature will be included in the launch of the PC version next year, Tabata said that it is "something that depends on development."

Other than having Windows version and mod support, fans can also expect "Final Fantasy 15" to be available in smartphones. Developer Square Enix also revealed at the Gamescom that "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition" will be coming this fall. It will be available to iOS, Android, and Windows 10.