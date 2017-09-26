'Fifth Harmony' news: Ex-member Camila Cabello admits she was a One Direction 'superfan'

A promotional photo for Camila Cabello's forthcoming appearance at Fiesta Latina 2017. Facebook/97camilacabello

Former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello admitted that she was a One Direction superfan, revealing that she even cried over a shoe that was once thrown into the crowd by band member Niall Horan at one of their shows in Miami. She also dropped some interesting details about herself and her thriving career as a solo artist.

Asked about her own experiences of being a fan and why she thinks it makes her relatable to her followers, she told Billboard, "I was a One Direction superfan." The 20-year-old star further explained, "I even had my Twitter account dedicated to them," before narrating the time that she attended the band's concert in Miami.

Cabello added, "But yes, it's wonderful to hear it, I see my fans as my friends, my family. I don't feel different. I think we're in the same level, no one in a higher position than the other." When asked about her current preferred music, the singer replied, "A lot of hip-hop." She also said that since she is on tour with Bruno Mars, she listens to many of his influences including Prince, James Brown, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

She was then asked about her feelings on being a headliner in Billboard Hot 100 Festival. Cabello said that it was her first festival as a soloist since she left Fifth Harmony. She explained, "The good thing in the Hot 100 is that there is more of a mixture, there are more artists and more audience for all. Last night, I couldn't sleep. We were thinking about doing something really different."

In another interview with Marie Claire, Cabello divulged her downtime activities while taking a break from working on her solo record. She said that was reading "Love in the Time of Cholera" by Gabriel García Márquez. She further added that she is also a child at heart, a 5-year-old kid, to be exact.

The singer also loved watching animated Disney films, but she didn't have time to do that anymore, adding that if she could, she would. Apparently, there are a lot of things to know about Cabello. Not only she was a One Direction fan, but she was also a Disney lover.