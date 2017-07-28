Fifth Harmony announces new album title and release date
Here's good news for Fifth Harmony fans: The four-member girl group will be releasing a new album soon.
In the July 24 episode of NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Fifth Harmony announced that their third studio album will be self-titled "Fifth Harmony" and will be released on Friday, Aug. 25.
To give a little taste of what's coming, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Normani Kordei performed the album's lead single, "Down," featuring guest vocals from rapper Gucci Mane.
In a separate interview with Billboard, Fifth Harmony said that they are excited to share their newest songs with their fans. The quartet has apparently been experimenting with a lot of different sounds with their comeback album.
"We have some strong pop melodies in there, but also very dark urban sounds, as well as some flavor, too, some R&B flares," Brooke, 24, said, adding the music is truly versatile and a wide-ranging. "We're really excited because you hear our different elements in this album, more than ever before. We just can't wait for people to hear."
Kordei, 21, also admitted that the upcoming album means a lot more than their two previous collections, "Reflection" and "7/27." As to why, she said each of them co-wrote more than half of the album's tracks.
This comes seven months after Fifth Harmony announced Camila Cabello's departure. In an interview with Zane Lowe's "Beats 1 Radio" show, the 20-year-old singer and songwriter opened up about her sudden decision to leave the girl group.
"I think that happened to me as I was discovering my voice as an artist, especially as a songwriter," Cabello explained, adding, "I felt like I needed to express that. And it was just time to sing my story and sing words that were coming from my heart as opposed to words that people were writing for us."
