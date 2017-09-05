Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello feud news: Singers throw shade at ex member

Singers Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony arrive. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Fifth Harmony performed "Angel" and "Down" on Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, but they, apparently, threw a major shade at their former gal — Camila Cabello — when a mysterious fifth member of the group was thrown from the stage. However, the foursome stressed that the particular act was more about them than her.

The controversial act of Fifth Harmony at the VMAs opened up on a group of five women standing up on-stage, donning puffy silver jackets with their faces hidden. When the four members lifted their hoods to reveal who they are, the supposed fifth member — presumably meant to represent their former mate, Cabello — fell backward off the stage.

During an interview on "Good Morning America," group member Ally Brooke explained the high-flying fake-out move. She said, "We get asked all the time if we're getting a fifth member, and we wanted to show to the world, in an artistic way that, 'Hey, the four of us are Fifth Harmony. We are stronger and better than we've ever been."

Brooke went on to explain, "Honestly, it was such a monumental moment for us. We were at the VMAs, we had rain, we had the splits, we had a mic drop." The alleged shade was a pretty clear statement that there are just four members of the group.

Despite what they said, fans could not help but read the move as a dig at Cabello. It can be recalled that the 20-year-old songstress left the successful girl group in late 2016 amid reports that she was not getting along with her bandmates Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. For four years of performing together, she decided to depart from them and do her own thing.

Now, the Cuban-American singer is more than embracing her new freedom. Not only does it afford her the opportunities to discover and explore who she is musically, she could choose whatever outfits she likes without worrying if it matches her group's style.

In an interview with People magazine, she revealed, "As a solo artist, I don't have to worry about matching a group look, which can be quite challenging because you have to fit with everyone else." Cabello is now able to display her own personal style to the public. She said, "I think my style has evolved because I've evolved as a person."

While the young star may be over that part of her life, rumors still link her to Fifth Harmony. However, the recent shade allegedly thrown at her does not seem to bother her as she continues to flourish in her solo career.