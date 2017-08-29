'FIFA 18' release date, trailer, and gameplay update: Cristiano Ronaldo this year's cover

"FIFA 18" Icons Electronic Arts, Inc.

Football game "FIFA 18" is set to be launched by Electronic Arts on Sept 29, and it will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Playstation 3, and Nintendo Switch.

The upcoming installment to the franchise features Real Player motion technology which is an advanced improvement that gives a more life-like appearance and character movement, giving an intense experience of an actual heart-pounding football game.

Dribbling and regular movement will be more immediately responsive; a vital key for winning a FIFA match. Players will experience a smoother "FIFA 18" gameplay that is more unpredictable and more natural than the past releases.

Stadiums will also have a more realistic feel from the crowd, depending on the country hosting the game. Different moods, practices, and game rituals from the audience will be seen.

The trailer for "FIFA 18" features its cover star, Cristiano Ronaldo. In the video, Ronaldo is seen busting his moves, Antoine Griezmann's smiling with his over-the-top realistic face, and Paul Pogba throwing a powerful shot.

Also, the beloved main character of the story mode, Alex Hunter, is returning with Journey 2. Players will be able to customize Alex's look and style.

The reveal video contains information about differences in gaming experience between consoles. It says that Frostbite game engine technology and "The Journey: Hunter Returns" mode are only available on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC platform versions. Not all features are available on all platforms.

Pre-order is being offered now and it comes with freebies, such as items and special bonuses, three days early acess, a Cristian Ronaldo loan player, and Jumbo Premium Gold packs.

ICON (Super Deluxe) Edition will also allow players to gain early access to other iconic characters, such as Ronaldo Nazario.