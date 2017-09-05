'FIFA 18' news: Demo release date leaked ahead of anticipated EA Sports announcement

A promotional poster for the upcoming game "FIFA 18" from EA Sports. Facebook/easportsfifa

The demo release date of the highly anticipated football simulation video game "FIFA 18" just got leaked much to the appreciation of fans and gamers everywhere.

It appears that the release date of the demo is set on Sept. 15, 2017, based on an apparent leak from the Xbox Store website along with a 7.3GB file size. Football gaming enthusiasts can access the demo page by choosing the Ronaldo Nazario ICON Loan after entering and searching for FIFA 18 content.

The leak comes before the supposed big announcement from EA Sports. The mid-September demo release date means it will be two weeks before the full game is launched. This approach has been done with previous games.

Nothing can be certain as to which teams are going to be officially featured in "FIFA 18" though it can be assumed that those that were tried out at gaming conventions like the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will be in the football simulator. These teams include Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG, LA Galaxy, Toronto FC, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Bayern Munich.

In related news, another league will be added to "FIFA 18" which is the Chinese Super League. This means that fans and gamers alike can pit their favorite European teams and players against other formidable ones from the Far East. For example, players can now get hold of Carlos Tevez of the Shanghai Shenhua team and pit him against others from the European franchises.

For those who want to get the game for themselves, "FIFA 18" is now available for pre-order where fans can choose from the standard edition or the Ronaldo Edition. With only four weeks left, now would be a good time to pre-order the anticipated game.

"FIFA 18" is set to be released worldwide on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.