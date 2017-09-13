'FIFA 18' demo version now available for download

"FIFA 18" will see a worldwide launch this upcoming Sept. 29 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. EA Sports Official Website

Those who are itching to get their hands on the "FIFA 18" this year can now try out the demo version. Released on Sept. 12, the demo is available for download on PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC, and Xbox One platforms. However, it is important to note that the demo is not yet available for the Nintendo Switch, so console players may have to wait until release day.

In the demo, players will be able to access and play Kick Off mode with their choice of 12 teams, mainly: Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid CF, Juventus F.C., FC Bayern Munich, Atlético de Madrid, C.D. Guadalajara, Paris Saint-Germain F.C., LA Galaxy, Boca Juniors, Vissel Kobe, and Toronto FC. Four stadiums are also available-- Santiago Bernabéu, La Bombonera, StubHub Center, and King Fahd Stadium. Also, it will be the first chance for players to preview the new chapter of Alex Hunter's story in "The Journey: Hunter Returns."

One of the biggest-selling video games in the world, "FIFA 18" boasts a lot of new features and advanced gameplay for avid football fans. It is also the first time the popular video game franchise makes it to the Nintendo Switch console, offering a lot of playing options for gamers who want to play "FIFA 18" on the go.

However, some features of the game will not be available on the Switch, such as the story-based Journey option and 4K-pixel visuals. In addition, online play will be more limited than those on other platforms. Still, the Ultimate Team is intact in the Switch, and the multiple control methods available in the console gives a lot of flexibility for the players.

"FIFA 18" will see a global launch this coming Sept. 29, but EA earlier indicated that those who pre-order the Ronaldo edition of the game will get their hands on it three days earlier than the official launch with lots of freebies entwined. The special version of the game comes with a Cristiano Ronaldo loan player for five FUT matches, eight special edition FIFA Ultimate Team kits, 20 jumbo premium gold packs, and more.

Although an official retail price has yet been revealed by EA Sports, rumors tout that it will sell at $60/£45/AU$59.