'FIFA 17' release date news: EA Access and Origin Access subscribers to get latest 'FIFA' game for free on April 21

EA Access and Origin Access members can start downloading "FIFA 17" for free late this month.

Xbox One and PC players will be allowed to download the current installment of the football simulator game franchise.

The announcement was revealed through the official EA Access Twitter account, saying that current "FIFA" game will be included on the list of titles that will be featured in the subscription-based gaming service on Friday, April 21.

It's gonna be a good month. @EASPORTSFIFA 17 joins The Vault on April 21, and we've got more great games on the way. https://t.co/QqQl7t7CnH pic.twitter.com/0QZjmQ0xEf — EA Access (@EAAccess) April 5, 2017

Further details are also posted on EA's official website, which states: "We're excited to announce EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 will be available later this month for both EA Access (Xbox One) and Origin Access (PC) members to play as much as they want!* And that's only the start, because FIFA 17 is just one of the many awesome games coming to EA Access and Origin Access from April to June 2017 – check out all the great sports titles, RPGs, first-person shooters and more coming soon to The Vault."

EA released "FIFA 17" in September 2016. It comes with several attacking techniques, changes in physical player, and active intelligence system.

The game also introduced a brand-new single-player story campaign mode titled "The Journey," where players can take over the role of the young football player named Alex Hunter, who is trying to join the Premier League.

Aside from "FIFA 17," EA Access subscribers will also get the "Dragon Age: Origins" and "Medal of Honor: Airborne" for free from April to June, while those who paid for Origin Access will be able to download "Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection," "Pony Island," and "Hacknet and Orwell."

To subscribe to EA Access, Xbox One players can opt to pay $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year, while those who play PC games and want to subscribe to Origin Access can choose to pay $6.45 a month or $39.90 per year to be able to enjoy free games each month and avail several discounts.