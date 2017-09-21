Fergie on announcing her separation from Josh Duhamel: 'It was getting a little weird'

Actor Josh Duhamel (L) and singer Fergie at The Clinton Foundation Gala in celebration of the organization's "Decade of Difference" in Los Angeles in this October 14, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Hollywood couple Fergie and Josh Duhamel recently went public with their breakup after being married for eight years. The two have a son named Axl, who is now 4 years old.

In an interview with People, the 42-year-old singer who first came to fame as a part of The Black Eyed Peas revealed that announcing their separation in public was not easy. However, they decided to finally do it because the questions that she kept on getting from the press just made her lose focus in promoting her new album, "Double Dutchess."

In Fergie's own words, "Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions." Now that the cat is out of the bag, the eight-time Grammy winner can now dwell deep into her project without the media having to dig into her personal life.

Despite being separated, the "Clumsy" singer said that she and Duhamel are still great friends and both of them have a lot of love for each other. She added, "It just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There's no perfect time, so we just decided to do it."

According to Us Weekly, even the couple's friends were surprised that they kept their relationship status a secret for that long from the public. They were expecting for the former couple to break up because they believe that they were just too different from each other.

A source also said that their separation has a lot to do with Fergie wanting to keep her Hollywood lifestyle while the "Transformers" actor just wanted a simple and normal life.

Fergie was born and raised in Los Angeles where she grew up having a party-girl kind of image, while Duhamel was seemingly just a regular guy from North Dakota. Their friends say that the couple simply grew apart.