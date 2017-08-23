Fergie new album 2017: 'Double Dutchess' tracklist, release date revealed

Singer Fergie, of The Black Eyed Peas, arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The wait is almost over for the second solo album of former Black Eyed Peas member, Fergie. "Double Dutchess" arrives on Sept. 22, and the tracklist has been revealed.

"Double Dutchess" will be available for pre-sale on Friday, Aug. 25 and will feature 13 tracks, including her first single "M.I.L.F. $." The other tracks are "Life Goes On," "Hungry," "Like It Ain't Nuttin," "You Already Know," "Just Like You," "A Little Work," "Save It Till Morning," "Enchanté (Carine)," "Tension," "L.A. Love (La La)," "Love Is Blind" and "Love Is Pain."

Just like everyone, Fergie could not be more excited to share "Double Dutchess" with the world. The highly anticipated album is said to be inspired by her real-life experiences in the past years.

"There's a lot of emotion," the 42-year-old singer and songwriter said in a Facebook Live chat in 2015. "[I've] put blood, sweat, and tears into this album and there's personal stuff, there's pop stuff, hip-hop stuff, throwback stuff — I always like a little throwback — some reggae, ballads, fun, silly, all of the above."

The 17-minute Facebook Live ended with the "Losing My Ground" singer expressing her deep gratitude to the fans who patiently waited for her return. While the wait has been long, she promised her second studio solo album would be worth it.

"Double Dutchess" is the follow-up to the hit "The Dutchess," which debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200. It has also produced top five singles in the United States, namely "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Glamorous," "Fergalicious," "London Bridge" and "Clumsy."

Despite its commercial success, not everyone enjoyed "The Dutchess." Some music critics scrutinized the album's lyrical content and believed the material was not strong enough for Fergie's voice. While she radiates earthy charm, the singer could not reportedly keep up with the breakneck music.