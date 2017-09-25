Fergie and Josh Duhamel announce divorce

Actor Josh Duhamel (L) and his wife singer Fergie arrives at The Clinton Foundation Gala in celebration of the organization's "Decade of Difference" in Los Angeles in this October 14, 2011 file photo. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Stacy Ann Ferguson, or as she is known in the world of entertainment, Fergie, has decided to separate with her husband, Josh Duhamel.

The couple said in joint statement given to People that while the announcement is recent, their divorce was finalized earlier this year. The couple wanted both their families to adjust properly and fully before sharing the private matter to the rest of the world. The two also stated that they are united and committed to raising their four-year-old son, Axl Jack.

Duhamel told Fox News last June that his relationship with the Fergie has evolved through the years, stating even more how both of them enjoyed each other's company. They celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a family vacation back in January. The actor posted photos of this celebration in his Instagram account showing how happy they are as a family. After this, however, fans noticed that Josh and Fergie seldom posted on their social media accounts.

The 44-year-old actor shared that having a kid at his age made him take things on a mature level than when he was 22, and thanks his wife for having more patience than him — admitting that half of the time, he had no idea what he was doing.

The two were married in Malibu in January 2009 but actually started dated in September 2004 on the set of Duhamel's show "Las Vegas."

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2012, Duhamel called Fergie the Yin to his Yang and that the difficulties of their marriage made both of them better people.

Although there are no photos of the two together since their divorce was announced, Fergie was seen last Wednesday in Brazil promoting her new album "Double Dutchess." This also puts the rumors of having their second child to a complete stop.