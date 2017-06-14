World
'Overwhelmed' by criminal cartels, Mexico is still the most dangerous nation to be a priest
'God hears our prayers': Church prays for Otto Warmbier, US student released from North Korea after ...
Christian pastor isolated, tortured in Vietnam after reporting prison abuses to US diplomats
Fears for trapped residents after huge fire engulfs London tower block
Toying with the Trinity: Can fidget spinners point us to God?
Pope Francis' smackdown: Obey me or lose your jobs
The pain for those who are both gay and celibate, when a church changes its doctrine on marriage
When the monk wedded a nun: The radical marriage of Martin Luther
The Tories and the DUP: Why it's complete waste of time for Theresa May to chase the religious ...
As Christians, do we have the courage to go out and preach transformation as Jesus did?

Fears for trapped residents after huge fire engulfs London tower block

Reuters

A fire engulfed Grenfell Tower in west London early this morningReuters

A huge fire engulfed a 27-storey block of flats in central London on Wednesday, injuring at least 30 people and possibly trapping some residents who were sleeping inside the towering inferno.

Massive flames licked up the sides of the block as 200 firefighters battled the blaze for hours along with 40 fire engines. Flumes of black and grey smoke were billowing high into the air over London hours after the blaze was sparked.

London Fire Brigade said the fire had engulfed all floors from the second to the top of the Grenfell Tower, where several hundred people lived on the Lancaster West Estate in west London.

'We have taken 30 patients to five hospitals,' London Ambulance Service said.

Some people were trapped in the fire, with residents desperately shouting for help from windows on upper floors as the fire spread, some British media reported.

Advertisement

Reuters could not confirm those reports. A witness told Reuters that she feared not all the residents had escaped the fire. Some were evacuated in their pyjamas.

Residents related how they woke up to the smell of burning and rushed to escape through smoke-filled corridors.

'Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire,' London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly said.

'This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances.'

More than 20 ambulance crews were at the scene. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said a "major incident" had been declared. Police closed the A40, a major road leading out of west London, while some parts London's underground train network were closed as a precaution.

The cause of the fire, which broke out just before 1am BST, is not known, the Fire Brigade said. Residents said repairs, including the addition of some sort of cladding, had been made to the exterior of the block recently.

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY