'Fear the Walking Dead' spoilers: Colman Domingo promises great next episodes

A promotional poster for the AMC show "Fear The Walking Dead." Facebook/FearTWD

AMC's "Fear the Walking Dead" is still underway with the second half of its third season, but there is already news about how the season will wrap up. Additionally, one of the show's cast members Colman Domingo, who plays Victor Strand, could not contain his excitement on what fans can expect from the remaining episodes of season 3, and what is in store for season 4.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Domingo expressed his renewed excitement about the show's renewal. It is no secret that "Fear the Walking Dead" does not gain as much viewership as its big brother counterpart. However, Domingo promised that the next episodes will be "mind blowing" – suffice to say, they have exciting content that is probably intended to gain more fans to watch the show.

The show is currently enjoying a very comfortable safety net since season 4 has already been greenlit by AMC. The actor also shared that his character will be bolder in taking on the zombie apocalypse. This was evident in the trailer for episode 11, where Strand went into the sewer first.

The premiere started off with the Black Hat Reservation trying to set things straight with Brokejaw Ranch, but this did not turn out so well. This has largely something to do with Troy's initiative to protest against the unification of the two communities, by taking Nick, who is played by Frank Dillane, hostage. However, the situation is solved by Madison, played by Kim Dickens. After this, Troy gets banished from the community.

However, this will not be the end of Troy, and according to showrunner Dave Erickson, this will not be the last time that viewers will see of him, even if he was left to wander the dangerous wilderness. However, it is also worth mentioning that Erickson has stepped down from this post, which begs the question, what happens now?

Domingo expressed that he trusts in the studio's ability to make the right call, and that it is what happens behind the scenes that ultimately allows AMC's shows to succeed. Hopefully, moving forward, the show will see a significant improvement with the new moves that the production is taking.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 episode 11 will air on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.