'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3B ushers new challenges with drought and water shortage

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3B premieres Sept. 10. Facebook/FearTWD

The third season of "Fear the Walking Dead" will be returning soon, with the second half of the season scheduled next month. In its return, it looks like the show's heroes will find themselves in dire need for drinking water.

The "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3B trailer titled "Desperate Times" showed that the people in the ranch will be suffering from water shortage. Faced with the drought, the characters will have to set aside their differences and work together in order to secure their survival.

However, the water shortage problem will soon be compounded by growing tension between the characters. As the trailer puts it, grudges die hard, and it looks like there is a brewing confrontation between the original residents of the ranch and the group led by Walker (Michael Greyeyes).

Last month, series producer Dave Erickson spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the importance of water in the upcoming episodes' narrative. He said there was a hint of the water crisis during the first half of the season, when Jake (Sam Underwood) wanted to give the bottled water reserves as peace offerings to the Nation. Otto (Dayton Callie) disagreed and told him it was a bad idea.

"The idea of water and water as the true currency will be very important in the back half of the season," said Erickson. "The goal has always been to take these two narratives — one north of the border and one south — and ultimately conflate them. We wanted, in a slow burn way, to blend our characters back together, so hopefully there will be some episodes of reuniting when we get to the back half."

With the oncoming drought, the storyline at the dam may prove to be critical to the survival of the characters residing in the ranch.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3B will premiere on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.