'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3B spoilers: Troy loses his cool again; Alicia to step up after Otto's death

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3B premieres on Sept. 10. Facebook/FearTWD

The dead may be coming back, but so are the stars of the popular AMC series. "Fear the Walking Dead" returns this September, which means fans get to once again watch their favorite and not-so-favorite characters try to fend off zombies — and each other.

The ever-unstable Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) is at it again, when Qaletqa Walker (Michael Greyeyes), Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and Nick Clark (Frank Dillane) come to the Otto house to collect weapons. Troy pulls a pistol and fires, to Nick's warning: "You are making this so easy for them." Troy forces the three out of the house with his raised gun.

The scene is featured in an exclusive trailer for the show, presumably from "Minotaur," the first episode of the upcoming second half of season 3.

Troy has always been unstable, but his character really took a dark turn after his father Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie) died in the first half of the third season.

The two-hour premiere of season 3B may be addressing this issue, as well as who Broke Jaw Ranch's new leader should be. Madison may be a perfect shoo-in for the spot, but since she's a recent arrival at the ranch, there may be some opposition from the long-timers.

Meanwhile, new photos of the cast have been released just a week before the premiere. Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) look to be keeping their distance from one another, while Nick and Troy are shown to be getting along, contrary to the sneak peek video released.

Salazar remains clueless of daughter Ofelia (Mercedes Mason)'s survival.

Meanwhile, the Clark family will be divided, following Jeremiah's death.

"There's this leadership vacuum in the Ranch," Alycia Debnam-Carey told ComicBook. She plays Alicia Clark in the show.

"Otto is gone and Jake [Sam Underwood] is getting weaker by the second. Alicia steps into that role. It's a really, really exciting beginning of what she can do," she added.

"Fear the Walking Dead" premieres on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.