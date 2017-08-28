'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3B release date, plot news: Broke Jaw and Black Hat tensions rise despite brokered truce

A promotional image for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3. Facebook/FearTWD

In the second half of the third season of the hit zombie show "Fear the Walking Dead," tensions will build despite a brokered truce between Broke Jaw Ranch and the Black Hat Reservation.

In a recently released trailer for season 3B, Qaletqa Walker (Michael Greyeyes) of Black Hat and Jake Otto (Sam Underwood) of Broke Jaw shake hands in an apparent show of peace and friendship. However, in another scene, when Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) asks Jake if he can trust Walker with his brother's life, Jake shakes his head implying that they still have a grudge with the Black Hat leader.

In the previous episode, Walker and his army were going to invade Broke Jaw Ranch until Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) decided to appease the Black Hat chief with the severed head of Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie). Apparently, the father of the Otto brothers killed Walker's father which was why he was so bent on his revenge on Jeremiah.

However, Madison told the Otto brothers that Jeremiah committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. What actually happened was that her son Nick Clark (Frank Dillane) shot and killed Jeremiah when he was drunk and arguing with Madison.

The new trailer shows Walker telling the united groups, "We can be one now." They lift their cups and toast to a time of peace between their warring factions. However, the teaser then cuts to a number of scenes of fighting and violence until someone stops everything with the loud firing of a handgun.

This strongly hints that the animosity between the Otto brothers and Walker is still not settled and that the tensions are going to rise until they hit a tipping point in a later episode.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3's back half will return with episode 9 on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.