'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 spoilers: Troy will return to the ranch

A promotional poster for the AMC series "Fear the Walking Dead." Facebook/FearTWD

The second half of "Fear the Walking Dead" is building up to something, and the one-hour special had proved just that. Promotional videos for the next episode have already revealed that Troy Otto, played by Daniel Sharman, will be returning after just being exiled in episode 11.

According to International Business Times, new challenges will be falling on the residents of the ranch. Jake Otto, played by Sam Underwood, will be faced with a difficult decision as he strongly feels the need to split from the community. This will lead to Alicia, who is played by Alycia Debnam-Carey, to be pressured to keep the group together. In a setting like this, there is strength in numbers, especially now that tensions are still high between the other communities.

In the promo for upcoming episode 12, Jake and Nick Clark, played by Frank Dillane, will be heading out of the community. The synopsis stated that they will be handling a "delicate situation," while the ranch will have to prepare for a grave threat that is unlike anything that they have experienced in the past. It is short and sweet, but promises something exciting that will definitely be happening, especially if Troy is to come back.

In a zombie infested post-apocalyptic setting such as this, everything that seems good, is probably too good to last. According to Comic Book, episode 11 gave audiences a breather with its light and "happy" ending, wherein they were able to find a reliable source of water for all. Colman Domingo, who plays Victor Strand, stated that there are only five episodes left in the series, which means that things could get ugly really soon for the characters.

Even if critics agree that the show is improving as it goes on, it would seem that the viewership does not reflect that quality. According to Forbes, the ratings of the show have significantly gone down since it came up with its first season. After the cliffhanger of season 3a, it was safe to assume that there would be a jump in ratings for episode 11 which just was not the case.

"Fear the Walking Dead" airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.