'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 spoilers: Alicia and Ofelia lead a daring escape

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) will have to rely on each other to lead their people to safety. AMC

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), from the spinoff series "Fear the Walking Dead," is going to have a tough time in the upcoming 13th episode titled "This Land Is Your Land," as she will have to lead her people to safety.

The ranchers, including Alicia herself, are shown stuck in the pantry of a building following the events of episode 12. Alicia will then need to step up and lead her trapped community into safety, but not without making some difficult choices where some of her people may need to be sacrificed. It is not yet clear which decision Alicia will make, but it is presumed that her aim is to ensure the survival of the community.

The community's life in the pantry would have been perfect, if not for the surrounding walkers. Alicia, Ofelia, and Crazy Dog (Justin Rain) then find a safe way out through the air vents, but not before Ofelia discovered that a lone walker had somehow made it inside the bunker.

Their failed escape attempt began when Crazy Dog got stuck inside the air vent. When he tried to force his way through, it caused the vent to break and create a bigger entrance for the walkers to get through.

The trailer also shows Nick (Frank Dillane) and Troy (Daniel Sharman) taking a pickup truck outside bunker to serve as a distraction so that Alicia and Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) can direct an escape for the rest of the people in the bunker. Nick and Troy's noble sacrifice apparently leaves them trapped inside an abandoned helicopter, surrounded by walkers, and with no means of escape. It is yet to be revealed whether the two will die in the next episode.

Regardless, everyone's survival skills will be tested as the walkers close in on the ranchers.

"This Land is Your Land," which is the 13th episode of season 3 of "Fear the Walking Dead," is set to air on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.