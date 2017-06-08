'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 spoiler discussion: Another main character gets wasted, literally
"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 premiered with a back-to-back episodes and fans already had to say goodbye to another main character. But was killing off another member of Madison's family a good decision or a bad move for the series?
The prequel to the highly-successful series "The Walking Dead" is still taking baby steps. According to Vanity Fair, the series is already on its third season and yet, it still seems to have no idea what it wants to achieve.
The recent demise of Travis (Cliff Curtis), Madison's (Kim Dickens) de facto husband, highlights this fact. "Fear the Walking Dead" decided to kill him off just as his character was beginning to show some progress.
The death was arguably the most shocking in the series to date, especially after giving the false hope of his survival. After all, he fought off a deluge of zombies before making it safely into a helicopter with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Luciana (Danay García).
Unfortunately, someone opens fire on them while in mid-air, hitting Travis in the neck. He then makes for the helicopter door with Alicia trying to stop him.
This is when he reveals he didn't "make it" after all, showing a large bite mark on his stomach. Alicia then watches as he jumps, abruptly ending his life and any potential growth as a character.
While deaths are often used as a plot device in "The Walking Dead" franchise, there are those who say that Travis and his son's death seems to be a miscalculation. Chris (Lorenzo James Henrie) was slowly becoming a potential villain, while Travis' story arc was emerging as one of the most interesting ones in the series post-season 2.
Of course, these are just opinions but the fact of the matter is, the companion series is slowly becoming nothing more than a vehicle transporting viewers from set piece to set piece. If the series wants to be as successful as the series it is based on, killing characters with potential may not be the way to go. "Fear the Walking Dead" airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.
