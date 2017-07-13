'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 release date, spoilers: Madison and Walker form a ceasefire
"Fear the Walking Dead" ended the first half of season 3 with the two rival groups forming a truce. Threats of attacks from both parties will now cease for the meantime.
The horror-action show is now on a hiatus and is set to return in September with the continuation of what transpired earlier. Tensions were raised when Qaletqa Walker (Michael Greyeyes) gave Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and the Broke Jaw Ranch community an ultimatum that they had to leave the land. Otherwise, Walker and his militia would come in and kill them all.
Apparently, Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie) had killed Walker's father which is why he was so bent on his revenge on the former. Madison was able to appease Walker by giving him the severed head of Jeremiah thereby calling off the attack on Broke Jaw Ranch.
According to "Fear the Walking Dead" showrunner Dave Erickson, the second half of season 3 will have differences but it will be a similar scenario for the Clark family. Now, the adversary won't be with Walker and his militia but may actually be within Madison's community. This is because Jeremiah was killed by her son, Nick Clark (Frank Dillane). Jeremiah's sons, Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) and Jake Otto (Sam Underwood), don't know this yet and assume their father died by suicide. Erickson explained:
"What happens if the ranch discovers the truth? So, Madison's effectively taken control of this place at this point, but she has to be very careful that her leadership is not so overt that people suspect that she had something to do with Otto's death."
This will be a story point when the season 3's back half returns. Madison now has to watch herself that the truth about Jeremiah does not come out because her allies like the Otto family might become her enemies if they discover what really happened.
"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 will return with episode 9 on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
-
Justin Bieber channels Hillsong: 'The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God!'
The devout Christian pop star, who has been visiting, praying and worshipping with other young Christians at Hillsong in Australia, posted on Instagram: 'Let the devil know NOT TODAY! The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God! His name is JESUS!! Why worry when you can worship.'
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Dress-down Sundays for clergy: Is it the shape of things to come?
- Previously suicidal UK Muslim in same-sex marriage says 'God's in my heart,' praises 'guardian angel' husband
- Saint Columba's cell discovered by scientists on Scottish island of Iona
- Christian woman raised in Iran is to become a Bishop in the Church of England
- Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
- How this Jerusalem tattoo parlour is continuing a pilgrimage tradition since 1300
- Christian baker tells 'The View' hosts Jesus wouldn't bake a cake for a same-sex wedding
- Under Trump, most refugees entering the US are now Christians
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Malta presses ahead with same-sex marriage despite opposition from Church groups
- Exorcisms CAN help with mental illness, says head of Russian Orthodox Church
- Don't put Bibles in aid packs for Muslim refugees, says Philippines archbishop
- ISIS has been purged from Mosul – but many Iraqi Christians fear returning home