'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 release date, spoilers: Madison and Walker form a ceasefire

"Fear the Walking Dead" ended the first half of season 3 with the two rival groups forming a truce. Threats of attacks from both parties will now cease for the meantime.

The horror-action show is now on a hiatus and is set to return in September with the continuation of what transpired earlier. Tensions were raised when Qaletqa Walker (Michael Greyeyes) gave Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and the Broke Jaw Ranch community an ultimatum that they had to leave the land. Otherwise, Walker and his militia would come in and kill them all.

Apparently, Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie) had killed Walker's father which is why he was so bent on his revenge on the former. Madison was able to appease Walker by giving him the severed head of Jeremiah thereby calling off the attack on Broke Jaw Ranch.

According to "Fear the Walking Dead" showrunner Dave Erickson, the second half of season 3 will have differences but it will be a similar scenario for the Clark family. Now, the adversary won't be with Walker and his militia but may actually be within Madison's community. This is because Jeremiah was killed by her son, Nick Clark (Frank Dillane). Jeremiah's sons, Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) and Jake Otto (Sam Underwood), don't know this yet and assume their father died by suicide. Erickson explained:

"What happens if the ranch discovers the truth? So, Madison's effectively taken control of this place at this point, but she has to be very careful that her leadership is not so overt that people suspect that she had something to do with Otto's death."

This will be a story point when the season 3's back half returns. Madison now has to watch herself that the truth about Jeremiah does not come out because her allies like the Otto family might become her enemies if they discover what really happened.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 will return with episode 9 on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.