'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 release date news: Next episode will be a back-to-back special

A promotional poster for season 3 of AMC's 'Fear the Walking Dead.' Facebook/FearTWD

AMC's "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 is just around the corner, and more information about what fans can expect to see regarding the cast and story has been revealed.

"Fear the Walking Dead" will pick up from where the second season left off. The survivors just came from a difficult journey to the U.S. border to escape Mexico's land of walkers. However, with new territory comes new problems for the characters.

These problems are not necessarily zombie related, and the trailer showed that one of the biggest focal points of the show is more related to the survivor's basic needs, like food, water, and trust amongst each other in the community.

According to Fan Sided, 10 new images have been released to tease the upcoming season of "Fear the Walking Dead." Not only do these photos tease the first few episodes, but the later ones — namely episode 9 and 10. The images are very telling of what the story could be for the next half of season 3. For example, Daniel Salazar is shown to still be alive, who is played by Ruben Blades.

With Daniel alive, this means that it will still be his mission to secure a safe source of water, and will be looking to safely distribute it to the other characters within the show's community. Another notable image is that of Ofelia Salazar, played by Mercedes Masohn, wherein it is depicted that she has decided to remain with the people of the Black Hat Reservation instead of joining the Clark family to travel to the Broke Jaw Ranch.

From the looks of it, season 3 is looking to pack a solid punch for its fans. Metro reported that there has been a decline in viewership since the show first aired, failing to meet the standard of concurrent viewers of its big brother — "The Walking Dead." However, it is still the second most watched show of AMC, which is probably why "Fear the Walking Dead" is already secured for a fourth season.

"Fear the Walking Dead" will premiere on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.