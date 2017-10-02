'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 plot news, spoilers: A villain turns a new leaf

A promotional image for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3. Facebook/FearTWD

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 found a new villain in the form of Troy Otto (Daniel Sherman) but despite his fixation on the dead rising and turning into zombies, the string of murders he's committed and his recent banishment, it appears that the show might be propping him up for a redemption plot.

The news comes after Brandon Davis, host of "After the Dead," a spin-off of "Fear the Walking Dead," replied to a fan on Twitter, telling what to expect in the next episode.

The host talked about Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Nick (Frank Dillane) and Troy. Fans quickly supported the fan-favorite Alicia but remained lukewarm to the other two characters.

Episode 13 is titled This Land Is Your Land" and its official synopsis reads, "With the Ranchers trapped and without hope, Alicia is thrust into a position of leadership, where she's forced to make life-changing decisions."

It would be interesting to see if Alicia's new responsibility can take some of the load off of her mother, Madison (Kim Dickens). Or, will this new role make Madison even more hyper-vigilant when it comes to the safety of her kids?

While Alicia starts to take on the mantle of the leader, Nick and Troy try to find a way to rescue the people from the throng of zombies invading the ranch. The two try to use a car to run the zombies but unfortunately fail and find themselves cornered inside the militia's helicopter.

The previous episode showed Nick and Troy outside of the ranch observing as a horde of zombies overran the place. Unfortunately, Alicia was still in the ranch frantically trying to find a place to hide from the deluge of zombies.

"Fear the Walking Dead" airs on every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.