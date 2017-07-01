'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Are Madison and all of Broke Jaw Ranch prepared for incoming danger?

Madison and company appears to be up for a fight with a new enemy.

The trailer for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 episode 6 just dropped, showing the community of Broke Jaw Ranch scrambling in disarray after having Madison's group get threatened by Walker and his thugs.

The previous episode revealed Qaletaqa Walker (Michael Greyeyes) as the new threat to Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), her family and their adopted community led by Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie) and his sons Troy (Daniel Sharman) and Jake (Sam Underwood).

It is also discovered that Walker's group were the ones who killed Madison's husband Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis) when they shot him aboard a helicopter. Madison did not take it too lightly and now seeks revenge for Travis' death.

Madison, Troy and the rest of their armed men encountered Walker and his group at an abandoned ranch. Unfortunately, they were surrounded and warned to leave Broke Jaw Ranch. If not, Walker will invade the ranch and kill everyone. Madison's group were stripped of all of their guns and even their shoes, and told to walk back to their ranch to deliver the sobering news.

The title for season 3 episode 6 is "Red Dirt" with the synopsis stating, "News of incoming danger spreads throughout the community as Madison struggles to keep everyone together." From what is seen in the trailer, Madison has her hands full trying to keep everyone calm and collected while trying to prepare for the incoming danger which is Walker's army.

Madison appears to be convincing the people to stay and fight while others believe that they will end up dead at the hands of Walker.

Will the people side with Madison or will they flee the ranch to avoid conflict?

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 episode 6 will air on Sunday, July 2, at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.