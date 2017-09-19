'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 episode 12 release date, plot news: Troy threatens the ranch with his return

A promotional image for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3. Facebook/FearTWD

In the next episode of "Fear the Walking Dead," Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) returns to Broke Jaw Ranch and causes tension among the people in charge.

The trailer for the 12th episode of the zombie show from AMC was just released and showed Troy back at the ranch talking to Nick Clark (Frank Dillane). "There is a reckoning at hand and it's bigger than you can imagine," Troy tells Nick. This implies that Troy may have done something to threaten the ranch or something else worse.

In the 10th episode, Troy got banished from the ranch after he refused to give up his guns to Qaletaqa Walker (Michael Greyeyes). He fought back with his guns and wounded one of Walker's men. He was eventually caught and told to leave the ranch and never to come back. His brother Jake Otto (Sam Underwood) even agreed to have him banished knowing that he could be a threat to the safety of the reservation. It appears however that Troy has somehow penetrated the ranch and could be sowing trouble.

In the trailer, zombies appear to have gotten through the gates of Broke Jaw Ranch and start attacking the people. It remains to be seen if Troy had something to do with the zombie attack or otherwise.

In the last episode, Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), and Walker) managed to get water from Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) who had custody of a water dam. Getting the water was not easy as they had to go through tough negotiations. It remains to be seen if they can get back just in time to help out the ranch overcome the zombie attack and deal with Troy and his shenanigans.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 episode 12 will air on Sunday, Sep 24 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.