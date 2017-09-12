'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 episode 11 release date, plot news: Madison ventures out to find water, reunites with Daniel

A promotional image for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3. Facebook/FearTWD

In the next episode of "Fear the Walking Dead," Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), and Qaletaqa Walker (Michael Greyeyes) venture out to find much-needed water.

The trailer for the 11th episode of the zombie show from AMC was just released and showed the three travelers going on a dangerous journey to get water for their people back at Broke Jaw Ranch. Walker said in one scene that if they would ever find water, then his people who he calls the Nation should get more of it. This implies a growing tension between him and Clark.

In the last episode, Clark and Walker used their money to release Strand from his debt with the night market, instead of buying water from one of the shady suppliers. This enraged Walker but Clark explained that Strand knew the location of a dam where they could get an unlimited supply of water.

The dam Strand was referring to was the one Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) now currently manages. Salazar was able to kill the previous manager who was ruthless and used the dam to get more power and money.

In a sneak peek for the next episode, Walker, Clark and Strand go down a sewer hole and enter the drainage system. However, they are ambushed by a group of zombies that chase them out of it at the other end. They manage to get out of the zombie-infest sewer and are met by Salazar with his gun pointing at them.

Salazar and Clark will have an unexpected reunion and she will be one step closer to getting water from the dam for their people who are running out of that necessity.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 episode 11 will air on Sunday, Sep 17 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.