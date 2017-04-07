'Fast and Furious' 8 cast news, updates: Charlize Theron talks about her experience in 'Fast and Furious'
Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew have faced the military, gangs, mercenaries, and more in the seven installments of "Fast and Furious." But they have yet to face the likes of a conniving female villain named Cipher (Charlize Theron).
Theron, an Oscar-winning actress, is one of the latest additions to the usually testosterone-fueled franchise. But her role is probably the most vital in the upcoming film, as she will be responsible for bringing chaos back into the lives of the "Fast and Furious" gang. More importantly, she will coerce Dom into doing her bidding, forcing him to do what he hates most — turning his back on family. She will be the franchise's first female antagonist.
At the Berlin premiere of "Fast 8," also known as "The Fate and the Furious," Theron spoke about her experience on the show. She said, "This is a franchise that has been built for 16 years on this idea of family being kind of the cornerstone ... and to play a character that has to kind of break all of that up, it was fun, yeah, and challenging."
Diesel and Theron were the only stars present at the premiere in Germany. Reports about Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's deliberate separation for the show's promotion are still rife. Rumor has it that the pair are still not on good terms, following their falling out while filming for the movie. Diesel, who came in late for his final scene with Johnson, irritated the wrestler/actor. He took to social media to describe his co-star as a "candy a**."
Aside from Theron, fans can expect Helen Mirren to appear in the film. Her role, however, remains a well-kept secret. The "Fast and Furious" regulars, Michelle Rodriguez, Elsa Pataky, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson, will also be back for the eighth installment.
"The Fate of the Furious" will hit theaters on April 14.
